Ahead of the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Parliament special session, floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article INDIA bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha x 00:00

Ahead of the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on the third day of the ongoing Parliament special session, floor leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house.

The meeting will be held at the office of Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, ANI reported. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday and will end on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill which was tabled by Centre for discussion at 11 am today, after the proceedings of the House start. The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and all state Assemblies for women.

Quoting sources ANI reported the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is likely to be the lead speaker from her party for the debate as the Lok Sabha takes up the Women's Quota Bill for discussion.

The Bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Monday.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

In 2008, the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, and it was passed in 2010. However, the Bill was never taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha.

Also read: Congress committed to women's reservation, need to address potential shortcomings in the proposed legislation: Kharge

Speaking to ANI, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reminisced about past efforts, stating, "In 2010, we had passed the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. But it failed to be passed by the Lok Sabha. That is why, this is not a new Bill. Had they taken that Bill forward, it would have been done quickly by this day."

Kharge expressed skepticism about the timing and intentions behind recent discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill, suggesting that political motives might be at play. He remarked, "I feel that they are publicizing this in view of elections, but actually unless the delimitation or census takes place... you can feel how long it is going to take. They could have continued with the earlier one, but their intentions are something else."

Despite his reservations, Kharge reiterated the Congress's commitment to the cause of women's reservation and emphasized the need to address the potential shortcomings in the proposed legislation. He affirmed, "But we will insist that women's reservation has to be brought, and we will fully cooperate. But the loopholes and drawbacks should be rectified."

The Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women, has been a topic of discussion and debate in Indian politics for many years. Its passage has been hindered by various challenges and political considerations. (Agencies)