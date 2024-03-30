INDIA bloc's rally to save democracy won't be of one party: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Speaking on the INDIA bloc's rally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "There are 4-5 issues over which this rally has been organised"

Jairam Ramesh. File Pic

The INDIA bloc is all set to hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam and several other issues.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.

Speaking on the INDIA bloc's rally, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "There are 4-5 issues over which this rally has been organised. There is Kejriwal...we should also not forget Hemant Soren and several other people who have been targeted."

"Tomorrow's rally will not be a one-party rally but to save the democracy of the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will be present at the rally tomorrow," he told ANI.

Criticising the INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally', Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary said, "These people are not unanimous on an ideological level and there are a lot of internal conflicts among them. Seat adjustment is still pending in many states. Congress is still unable to decide who will contest from Amethi and Raebareli. I am sure there are no possibilities for Congress in Uttar Pradesh..."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Gopal Rai and Dilip Pandey on Saturday reviewed preparations for INDIA bloc's 'maha rally' to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Speaking on the preparations for NDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' on March 31, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said, "Leaders of INDIA Alliance will come from all over India to attend the 'Maha Rally' at the Ramlila Maidan tomorrow at 10 am. Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi from Congress, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray will come from Maharashtra, Akhilesh Yadav from UP, Tejashwi Yadav from Bihar, Derek O' Brien from West Bengal, DMK MP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren will also join him, Farooq Abdullah will come, and leaders of left parties will join..."

