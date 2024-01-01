Breaking News
India brimming with self confidence PM

India brimming with self-confidence: PM

Updated on: 01 January,2024 04:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well. In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’.


During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.


In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance. “We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” Modi said. He also said that India becoming an ‘innovation hub’ symbolises the fact that we are not going to stop.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

