‘India, China moving in positive direction’

India and China are moving towards a “positive direction” in their ties and work needs to be done to normalise the relationship, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. “I think we are moving in a positive direction,” he said.

India-China relations plunged to their lowest point since the 1962 war following the Galwan Valley clashes.

Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew their troops from several friction along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In October last year, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

“It’s obviously better than the last time I was here. I think the disengagement, particularly the Depsang-Demchok, was important,” he said at the Rising Bharat Summit.

Jaishankar suggested that issues on the border remained to some extent because of the force built up over a period of years. “The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stopped during COVID. It did not resume again. I think there is work to be done. We are at it,” he said.

“We are sort of trying to see whether a lot of this post-COVID and parallel to the border tension, the combination of these issues—how much we can progress on this,” Jaishankar added. The external affairs minister said both sides are looking into these issues.

