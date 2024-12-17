India-China must reach an equilibrium, says EAM

He said this in a one-on-one discussion with foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan after the launch of ‘India’s World’ magazine at an event at IIC here

EAM S Jaishankar at the launch of ‘India’s World’ magazine. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said it is in interest of both India and China to “reach an equilibrium”, but the problem is “we are still grappling with short-term” and right now, short-term will focus on de-escalation.

“It is in the interest of both countries to reach an equilibrium. And, conceptually it’s difficult to do, because both are changing in absolute terms, and vis-a-vis the world, so it’s a very complex equation. The world is changing, we are changing, their relationship with the world is changing and the relationship with each other is also changing,” Jaishankar said.

