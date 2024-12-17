Breaking News
India-China must reach an equilibrium, says EAM

Updated on: 17 December,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
He said this in a one-on-one discussion with foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan after the launch of ‘India’s World’ magazine at an event at IIC here

EAM S Jaishankar at the launch of ‘India’s World’ magazine. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said it is in interest of both India and China to “reach an equilibrium”, but the problem is “we are still grappling with short-term” and right now, short-term will focus on de-escalation.


“It is in the interest of both countries to reach an equilibrium. And, conceptually it’s difficult to do, because both are changing in absolute terms, and vis-a-vis the world, so it’s a very complex equation. The world is changing, we are changing, their relationship with the world is changing and the relationship with each other is also changing,” Jaishankar said.


He said this in a one-on-one discussion with foreign policy expert C Raja Mohan after the launch of ‘India’s World’ magazine at an event at IIC here.


