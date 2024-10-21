Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > India China seal deal on Ladakh patrol

India, China seal deal on Ladakh patrol

Updated on: 22 October,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

LAC tensions ease ahead of BRICS Summit to be attended by Modi, Xi Jinping

India, China seal deal on Ladakh patrol

Indian army soldiers walk along a road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the UT of Ladakh, bordering China. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India, China seal deal on Ladakh patrol
x
00:00

In a significant development, India and China have reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.
The agreement was reached ahead of the BRICS Summit which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.


Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said as a result of the discussions with the Chinese interlocuters an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas.


He said this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that arose after action by Chinese military in eastern Ladakh in 2020. “We have been in discussion with Chinese interlocuters through WMCC as was mentioned earlier and at the military level as well through meetings of the military commanders at various levels. These discussions have in the past resulted in the resolution of standoffs at various locations. You are also aware that there were a few locations where the standoff had not been resolved,” he said.


“Now as a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020.” 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india china ladakh news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK