India, China seal deal on Ladakh patrol

Indian army soldiers walk along a road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the UT of Ladakh, bordering China. File pic/PTI

In a significant development, India and China have reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The agreement was reached ahead of the BRICS Summit which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said as a result of the discussions with the Chinese interlocuters an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the LAC in the India-China border areas.

He said this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that arose after action by Chinese military in eastern Ladakh in 2020. “We have been in discussion with Chinese interlocuters through WMCC as was mentioned earlier and at the military level as well through meetings of the military commanders at various levels. These discussions have in the past resulted in the resolution of standoffs at various locations. You are also aware that there were a few locations where the standoff had not been resolved,” he said.

“Now as a result of the discussions that have taken place over the last several weeks an agreement has been arrived at on patroling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border areas and this is leading to dis-engagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020.”

