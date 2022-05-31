India, China to hold senior commander-level meeting at early date to resolve border tensions

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 May,2022 08:05 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

After the Galwan clash last year, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place to resolve the standoff. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement

India and China held talks on border issues on Tuesday and decided to hold the next (16th) round of Senior Commanders meeting at an early date.

After the Galwan clash last year, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place to resolve the standoff. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement.




The 24th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on May 31, 2022.


The Indian delegation was led by the Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Director-General of the Boundary & Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation, read the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Both the sides agreed to hold the next (16th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, added the MEA release.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. They recalled that since the last meeting of WMCC in November 2021, both sides have held the 14th and 15th meetings of the Senior Commanders in January and March 2022 respectively.

