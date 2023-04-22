Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi on Earth Day x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.

Also Read: PM Modi greets on Eid-ul-Fitr; wishes for people's health, well-being

"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," Modi said in a tweet.

On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/c1qgSU76IG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever