India committed to furthering sustainable development PM Modi on Earth Day

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi on Earth Day

Updated on: 22 April,2023 09:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi on Earth Day

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi on Earth Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on the occasion of Earth Day on Saturday that India is committed to furthering sustainable development, in line with its culture of living in harmony with nature.


Also Read: PM Modi greets on Eid-ul-Fitr; wishes for people's health, well-being



"On Earth Day, I laud all those working to make our planet better. India is committed to furthering sustainable development in line with our culture of living in harmony with nature," Modi said in a tweet.


Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about environmental issues.

