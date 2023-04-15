Breaking News
India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt in blast

Updated on: 15 April,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said

India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt in blast

File Photo/PTI


Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.


Modi tweeted, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."



Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.


Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

