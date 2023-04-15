India condemns all acts of violence: Modi after Japanese PM escapes unhurt in blast

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said

File Photo/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed relief after his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed in an explosion during a campaign and asserted that India condemns all acts of violence.

Modi tweeted, "Learnt of a violent incident at a public event at Wakayama in Japan where my friend PM @Kishida230 was present. Relieved that he is safe. Praying for his continued well-being and good health. India condemns all acts of violence."

Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device at a campaign event in a western port city, officials said.

Also read: North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon

Police wrestled a suspect to the ground as screaming bystanders scrambled to get away and smoke filled the air.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.