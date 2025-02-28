Breaking News
India, EU decide to conclude FTA by end of 2025

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:33 AM IST  |  New Delhi
President Ursula Leyen says EU wants to take its relationship with India to new heights

India, EU decide to conclude FTA by end of 2025

EU President Ursula von der Leyen (L) with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. PIC/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday issued directions to conclude an ambitious free trade agreement by end of this year as the two leaders vowed to expand India-EU strategic partnership in areas of defence, security and critical technology. 


In his media statement after talks with Von der Leyen, Modi described the India-EU strategic partnership as “natural and organic” and one that it is based on “trust” and shared belief in democratic values. “We have directed our teams to conclude a mutually beneficial bilateral free trade pact by the end of this year”, he said.


PM Modi said both sides are also looking at forward movement on negotiations for an investment protection pact as well as an agreement on Geographical Indications. The prime minister said India and the EU agreed on the importance of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. In her remarks, the European Commission president said the EU wants to take its relationship with India to new heights. 


Climate change

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday met with EU Commissioners Jessika Roswall and Wopke Hoekstra and discussed issues of mutual interest in the field of environment, forest and climate change. In a post on X, Yadav said they discussed opportunities to further strengthen the scientific and technical collaboration in fields of resource efficiency, circular economy and recycling of waste. Yadav said India is well on its path to achieving its updated nationally determined contributions.

