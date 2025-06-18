Breaking News
India expanded its nuclear arsenal: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

India is believed to have once again “slightly expanded” its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems, it said

A nuclear-capable misile. Representational Pic/File

Nearly all of the nine nuclear-armed states, including India and Pakistan, continued intensive nuclear modernisation programmes in 2024, upgrading existing weapons and adding newer versions, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report.

India is believed to have once again “slightly expanded” its nuclear arsenal in 2024 and continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems, it said. Pakistan also continued to develop new delivery systems and “accumulate fissile material” in 2024, suggesting that its nuclear arsenal might expand over the coming decade, it said.


