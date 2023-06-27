“Today, AFSPA has been removed from large parts of the northeast. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will come in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here too,” Singh said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina during the National Security Conclave in Jammu on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘India has changed mindset of world on terrorism’ x 00:00

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) had been removed from large parts of the northeast and he was waiting for “permanent peace” in Jammu and Kashmir so it could be removed from there too. Speaking at a National Security Conclave here, he asserted that India has changed the mindset of the whole world, including the US, on the issue of terrorism.

“Today, AFSPA has been removed from large parts of the northeast. I am waiting for the day when permanent peace will come in Jammu and Kashmir and AFSPA will be removed from here too,” Singh said. He said, “Today strict action has been taken against the terrorism network by weakening it to a great extent. We have stopped the funding of terrorism, stopped the supply of arms and drugs and along with the elimination of terrorists, the work of dismantling the network of underground workers who work here is also going on”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without naming Pakistan, he said, “Today, most of the big countries of the world are united against terrorism.” He added , the joint statement issued recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden clearly shows how today India has changed the mindset of the whole world, including America, on the issue of terrorism. “It has been clearly stated in this Joint Statement that there should be concerted action against the UN listed terrorist organisations, which include LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

“It has also been said in the joint statement Pakistan should put a stop to every terrorist act taking place in its territory and should not allow its land to be used for this,” he said, adding Pakistan was asked to take action against those behind the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever