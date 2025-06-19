Breaking News
Updated on: 19 June,2025 10:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Five hydrogen fuel cell buses will soon start running commercially in Leh, Ladakh, an area with some of the world's highest roads. NTPC Limited officially handed these buses over to the State Industrial Development Corporation at the green hydrogen mobility station in Palam, Leh

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) speaks PM Modi as they stand in front of a hydrogen fuel cell bus. File Pic/AFP

Five hydrogen fuel cell-based buses will soon begin to commercially operate in Leh district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, home to some of the world's highest motorable roads.

The buses were formally handed over by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited to the State Industrial Development Corporation in a ceremony held at the green hydrogen mobility station in Palam, Leh, on Thursday.


This initiative marks the first-ever commercial deployment of hydrogen-powered buses in India. Officials noted that deploying these clean energy buses on the world's highest motorable roads makes it a globally significant milestone towards green mobility.


Following the formal flag-off of the hydrogen buses, Transport Department Administrative Secretary Bhupesh Chaudhary conducted a detailed inspection of NTPC's green hydrogen plant, including its production, storage, and dispensing systems.

He appreciated NTPC's efforts in implementing such a technologically advanced project in Ladakh's high-altitude terrain and noted its significance in furthering the administration's vision of a carbon-neutral Ladakh.

Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal lauded NTPC's pioneering efforts and observed that the successful operationalisation of hydrogen buses in such extreme conditions could usher in a new era of hydrogen fuel cell mobility in India.

He also directed the NTPC team to document the entire experiment and operational learnings, so that it may serve as a benchmark for similar initiatives in other regions of the country.

Officials stated that this initiative, developed through the collaborative efforts of the Ladakh administration and NTPC, stands as a testament to India's growing leadership in renewable energy innovation. It represents a major leap toward sustainable public transport in ecologically sensitive and strategically vital regions.

