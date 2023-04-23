Breaking News
BMC turns to guppies to fight mosquito menace
Have loan sharks in Nepal become active again?
Dadar doctor loses Rs 1.5 lakh to conmen
Mumbai’s water woes come to an end
Snakebite Assistant to help docs figure out venom management
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > India logs 10112 fresh Covid cases

India logs 10,112 fresh Covid cases

Updated on: 23 April,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated

India logs 10,112 fresh Covid cases

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
India logs 10,112 fresh Covid cases
x
00:00

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.


With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.


At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Also read: Covid & climate change negatively affecting young Indians' mental health: Study

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news Covid 19 Coronavirus

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK