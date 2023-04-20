Breaking News
Mumbai: Major power crisis averted!
Mumbai: Taps run dry in posh Ghatkopar society
Mumbai: Railways shows city how to preserve history
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge lane won’t be ready before monsoon
Is Covid-19 on the decline in Mumbai?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > India most populous nation Kapil Sibal points to GDP inflation unemployment numbers

India most populous nation: Kapil Sibal points to GDP, inflation, unemployment numbers

Updated on: 20 April,2023 10:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Sibal, a former human resource development minister who often takes digs at the government, put out data on Twitter comparing India and China, to point out the gap between the two countries on key parameters of GDP and inflation

India most populous nation: Kapil Sibal points to GDP, inflation, unemployment numbers

Kapil Sibal. File Pic

Listen to this article
India most populous nation: Kapil Sibal points to GDP, inflation, unemployment numbers
x
00:00

With India set to become the world's most populous nation, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday urged people to look at parameters such as GDP, unemployment and annual inflation as he pointed out that India was lagging behind its neighbour China on those counts.


Sibal, a former human resource development minister who often takes digs at the government, put out data on Twitter comparing India and China, to point out the gap between the two countries on key parameters of GDP and inflation.



India is set to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, shows the latest UN data.


Also Read: Politically motivated: Kapil Sibal on CBI summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a tweet, Sibal, an Independent MP, said, "India ahead of China: Population: India 1428 million, China 1425 million. Other indicators (2021), World Bank Data: GDP, China: USD 17.73 trillion, India : 3.18 trillion. Unemployment: China: 4.8%, India: 7.7%. Annual inflation (consumer prices): China: 1%, India: 5.1%. Think about it!"

The Congress on Wednesday had also jabbed the government over unemployment after UN data showed that the country was set to become the most populous nation.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate had said the population is increasing and India is becoming the youngest nation in the world, but where are the jobs for our youth.

"What used to be called demographic dividend can become a demographic disaster today, because our youth do not have employment and there is no talk of their employment," she had said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

kapil sibal national news india India news delhi new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK