India now most populous nation

India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, according to the latest United Nations data. China now has a population of 142.57 crore, thus being the second most populous country, the UN world population dashboard showed.

According to a UNFPA’s State of the World Population Report (SWOP) 2023, about 25 per cent of India’s population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years.

The report added that by 2050, India’s population is expected to rise to 166.8 crore while China’s population would dip to 131.7 crore. Andrea Wojnar, the representative for United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India and the country director for Bhutan, said, “India’s 1.4 billion people must be seen as 1.4 billion opportunities.”

“As the country with the largest youth cohort—its 254 million youth (15-24 years)—can be a source of innovation, new thinking and lasting solutions. “The trajectory can leap forward if women and girls, in particular, are equipped with equal educational and skill building opportunities, access to technology and digital innovations, and most importantly with information and power to fully exercise their reproductive rights and choices,” she said.

Wojnar said that ensuring gender equality, empowerment and advancing greater bodily autonomy for women and girls are the key determinants for a sustainable future. Individual rights and choices should be respected, and all should be able to decide when to have children, if any, and how many, she said.

