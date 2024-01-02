Breaking News
India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations

India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations

Updated on: 02 January,2024 01:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The agreement was signed on Dec 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991

India, Pak exchange list of nuclear installations

Exchange of list took place under provisions of an agreement on prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities

Continuing with an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other’s atomic facilities.


The exchange of the list took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. It was done simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.


“India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities between India and Pakistan,” the MEA said.


The agreement was signed on Dec 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991. 

