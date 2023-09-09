India proposes G20 satellite for climate observation

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2023 10:11 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

PM Modi made the suggestion at the G20 Summit in the presence of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Key Highlights

  1. India proposed to launch a G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation
  2. PM Modi made the suggestion at the G20 Leaders` Summit
  3. PM Modi said the mission would be beneficial for all of humanity

India on Saturday proposed to launch a G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation, with an aim to help countries of the Global South.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the suggestion at the G20 Leaders' Summit at the Bharat Mandapam international convention centre here in the presence of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, among others.


PM Modi said the mission would be beneficial for all of humanity, just as the data obtained from India's successful Chandrayaan mission.
With the same spirit, India is proposing the launch of the 'G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation', he said.


"The climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. India invites all G20 countries to join this initiative," Modi said during a session at the G20 Summit.

The G20 leaders also congratulated India on the successful landing on the Moon on August 23.

"Recalling our collective actions to stem earlier global crises, we are determined to steer the world out of its current challenges and build a safer, stronger, more resilient, inclusive and healthier future for our people and the planet," the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

G20 Delhi Summit g20 summit PM Modi India news national news

