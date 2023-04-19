India records 10,542 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 63,562

The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data stated

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,45,401).

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 5.1 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,50,649, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 fresh coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,57,293, while the death toll increased to 1,48,485, the department said in a bulletin.

The bulletin said at present the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron is the dominant strain in the state. The number of patients detected with this variant stood at 681, while four deaths linked to the strain have been reported in the state.

The health bulletin said since January 1 this year, the state has recorded 68 Covid-19 deaths and 73.53 per cent of these fatalities have occurred in patients above 60 years of age. It said 57 of the deceased had comorbidities, while 9 per cent did not have any additional illness.

Data was not available for 34 per cent of the deceased, said the deparment.

Mumbai recorded 220 cases and zero fatality.

Pune recorded two fatalities linked to the respiratory illness, while Kolhapur, Satara, Yavatmal and Solapur registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The state's case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.10 per cent.

The bulletin said 912 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,02,690 and leaving the state with 6,118 active cases.

Of the total active cases, 292 patients have been hospitalised and 44 of them are in Intensive Care Unit, it said.

The health bulletin said 15,313 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 8,68,16,941.