India records 106 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,067

India has recorded 106 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll was recorded at 5,31,893 with one death being reported from Chhattisgarh in the last 24 hours, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,186).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,226 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India had recorded 120 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases decreased to 2,148 from 2,248. The death toll stood at 5,31,892.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday reported five new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,890, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A civic body bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,773.

On Tuesday, the city had logged eight cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 827 tests were conducted in the city, taking their cumulative count to 1,88,86,722.

The number of recovered patients reached 11,44,070 after nine more persons recuperated from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

The city is now left with 47 active Covid-19 cases, the BMC said.

(With inputs from PTI)