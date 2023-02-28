India records 169 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,257

The death toll stands at 5,30,771 with one death reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 169 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 2,257, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,771 with one death reconciled by Kerala, according to news agency PTI.

The virus tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,86,371).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,343, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday recorded two new coronavirus cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the local civic body.

With this, the city's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 11,55,364, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

Five patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 11,35,578, said the bulletin.

There are now 39 active Covid-19 cases in the metropolis, it said.

The BMC said 1,282 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, pushing up their total tally to 1,87,53,591.

(With inputs from PTI)