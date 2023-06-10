India records 186 fresh Covid cases

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, data updated at 8 am stated

Union health ministry data updated on Saturday says that India recorded a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.

The national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,58,259, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Yesterday, India logged 199 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 2,687 from 2,831, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Mumbai on Friday reported as many as five new cases of Covid-19. The addition of fresh cases took the total tally of infections in the city to 1,163,856, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on June 9, the death toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,773, the health bulletin said. The city now has an active caseload of 46 patients, it further said.

The bulletin said that the recovery count increased by 8 more patients to touch the total number of recoveries to 11,44,037.

According to the data in the bulletin, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between June 1 and June 7 was 0.0007 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent.

So far, 188,82,708 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 634 samples taken in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

The caseload doubling time is 107,802 days, as per civic data.

(With inputs from PTI)