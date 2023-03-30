India records 3,016 new Covid-19 cases, highest in nearly six months

The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, a total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year. The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 per cent.

The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 483 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,42,992, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

The state reported three coronavirus-linked deaths for the second consecutive day, pushing up the toll to 1,48,441, said the department in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 11,628 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,66,07,675.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 268 cases, followed by 130 in the Pune circle, 24 in Kolhapur, 22 in Nashik, 12 in Nagpur, nine each in Latur, Akola and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the eight circles, Kolhapur reported two deaths and the Mumbai circle one fatality.

According to the bulletin, Mumbai city witnessed 139 Covid-19 cases, but zero fatalities, taking the overall tally to 11,55,801, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

The financial capital of the county has reported more than 100 cases for the fourth time in the last few days.

The number of recoveries rose to 79,92,045 after 317 patients recuperated from the viral infection during the day. Maharashtra's active caseload crossed the 2,500-mark (2,506) from 2,343 a day ago, said the department.

As per the bulletin, of the 2,506 active Covid-19 cases, the highest -- 731 -- are in Mumbai districts, followed by 637 in Pune and 455 in Thane, among other districts.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)