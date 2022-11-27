×
India records 343 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Updated on: 27 November,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The death toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,30,612 with four more fatalities, including three reconciled by Kerala and one reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


India on Sunday recorded 343 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,46,71,562, while the number of active cases came down further to 5,263, according to Union health ministry data.


The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry's website.


A decrease of 132 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,35,687 and the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

