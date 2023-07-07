India records 45 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,455

The death toll has increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

India has logged 45 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased slightly to 1,455 from 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,494). The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,127 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday reported two new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,969, while an elderly patient succumbed to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With the addition of single fatality, the toll rose to 19,775, a BMC bulletin said, adding the deceased was a 68-year-old man with comorbidities.

This was the second coronavirus-linked fatality this week in Mumbai. On Tuesday, a 57-year-old female had died due to the viral infection.

On Wednesday, the financial capital had reported two Covid-19 cases and zero fatality.

As per the bulletin, 625 tests were conducted in the city, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,89,01,960.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,44,173 after four more patients recuperated from the respiratory illness, leaving the metropolis with 21 active cases, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)