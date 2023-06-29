India records 47 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,549

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,144)

India has recorded 47 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 1,549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll was recorded as 5,31,905, the data stated. The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,144).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,690, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Yesterday, India logged 65 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,579. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday launched an Omicron-specific mRNA-based booster vaccine for Covid.

GEMCOVAC-OM is India's first mRNA vaccine developed using the indigenous platform technology by Gennova, with funding support from Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a statement said.

A few days ago, this vaccine got the nod from the office of the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

GEMCOVAC-OM is the fifth vaccine developed with support from Mission COVID Suraksha implemented by DBT and BIRAC under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package of the government for accelerated development of Covid-19 vaccines.

Singh said this 'future-ready' technology platform can be used to make other vaccines in a relatively shorter time.

GEMCOVAC-OM is a thermostable vaccine and does not require ultra-cold chain infrastructure used for other approved mRNA-based vaccines.

"This innovation makes it easy for last mile deployment in our country. The existing supply chain infrastructure is sufficient to deploy this vaccine," said Singh, adding, "Its unique feature is that this vaccine can be administered without a needle injection."

The vaccine is delivered intra-dermally using a needle-free injection device system and in study participants it generated significantly higher immune responses, the statement said.

The clinical outcome demonstrates the need for variant-specific vaccines for desired immune response, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)