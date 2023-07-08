India records 49 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,463

The national Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168

India has registered a single-day rise of 49 new Covid-19 infections and the count of active cases in the country now stands at 1,463, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,912, the data showed. According to the ministry, the tally of coronavirus infections in the country is at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,543).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate is at 98.81 per cent and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,168, the data showed.

The case fatality rate now stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday reported three new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,63,972, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,775.

A day before, Mumbai had reported two Covid-19 cases and one fatality linked to the respiratory illness.

A BMC bulletin said, 574 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 1,89,02,534.

The number of recoveries increased to 11,44,176 after three more patients recuperated from the illness, leaving the city with 21 active cases, it said.

The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai was 98.3 per cent, while the growth rate of cases from June 30 to July 6 stood at 0.0003 per cent, said the BMC.