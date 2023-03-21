India records 699 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 6,559

The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. While one death was reported by Odisha, another was reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,984).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 92.04 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 97,866 being conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,617, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 81,39,865, the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,428, while the count of recoveries reached 79,90,073 after 72 patients recovered.

The daily count of infections has dropped by more than a 100, as the state had reported 238 cases on Sunday.

With 2,498 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,65,49,217.

As per the health department report, Mumbai circle logged the highest 78 new cases, followed by 37 in Pune, seven in Nashik, two cases each from Latur and Aurangabad, and one case each in Kolhapur and Nagpur.

Mumbai saw 35 new infections, taking its tally to 11,54,938, which includes 19,747 casualties.

With this, the state now has 1,364 active cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 411 infections, followed by 296 and 244 in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands 98.16 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)