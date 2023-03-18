India records 843 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,389

With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India's single-day tally of Covid-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days on Saturday, while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data.

According to news agency PTI, with 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala.

At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 197 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, the state health department said. With this, the tally of infections has risen to 81,39,252, while the toll stood at 1,48,427.

As per the health department's report, the state has 1029 active cases, of which the highest number of 312 infections was in Pune district, followed by 200 cases in Mumbai and 172 cases in Thane.

Of the latest cases, Pune circle reported the highest 74 infections, followed by 69 in Mumbai, 24 in Nashik, 14 in Kolhapur, eight cases in Akola, five in Aurangabad, two in Nagpur circle and one in Latur, it said.

The lone fatality in the state was reported from Kolhapur circle, it said.

Mumbai city on Friday saw 36 new cases, which took its tally to 11,54,780, including 19,747 fatalities.

The count of recoveries has risen to 79,89,796 after 93 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the report stated.

With the addition of 7,115 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,65,35,413, it said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 98.16 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)