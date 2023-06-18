India records 90 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,925

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,480)

India has recorded 90 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have dipped to 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,895 with two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,480). The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,660, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 19 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatalities, the state health department said in a bulletin.

With the new additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,69,654 and the death toll to 1,48,553. Maharashtra is now left with 142 active cases.

Currently, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. A total of 19 fatalities occurred in the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported seven fresh cases.

The health department said 23 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative recoveries to 80,20,959. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent.

A total of 5,316 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 8,72,68,776.