India records 9,111 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 60,313

India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths. While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226). The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 650 fresh coronavirus infections and two fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 81,55,839 and the toll to 1,48,479, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 182 fresh cases. The two fresh fatalities in the state were reported from Mumbai city and Thane city.

The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.82 per cent.

With 779 patients recovering, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 80,01,444.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is 98.11 per cent.

The state is now left with 5,916 active cases.

Since January 1, there have been 62 deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra and 70.97 per cent of the deceased were above 60 years. Of the total number of deceased persons, 58 per cent had comorbidity while 10 per cent had no comorbidity. The data of 32 per cent of patients is still not available with the state health department, the bulletin said.

The health department also said 12,334 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, which increased the total number of tests to 8,67,92,012.