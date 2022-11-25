×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > India rectifying past mistakes celebrating unsung heroes PM Modi

India rectifying past mistakes, celebrating unsung heroes: PM Modi

Updated on: 25 November,2022 01:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, PM Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors

India rectifying past mistakes, celebrating unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Pic


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India was correcting its past mistakes by celebrating its varied heritage and remembering its unsung bravehearts who were lost in the pages of history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era.


Addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, PM Modi said the history of India was not just about slavery but also about its warriors.



"India's history is the history of warriors, the history of victory, the history of sacrifice, selflessness and bravery," he said.


The prime minister said unfortunately even after Independence, the history that was written as part of a conspiracy during the colonial era continued to be taught.

"After Independence there was a need to change the agenda of slavery but it did not happen," PM Modi said.

He said in every corner of the country, brave sons and daughters fought oppressors but this history was intentionally suppressed.

Also Read: Gujarat elections: BJP government transformed education sector in state, says PM Modi

"Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride," he said.

PM Modi also recalled how Lachit Barphukan had kept national interest above blood relations and did not hesitate to punish his close relative.

"Lachit Barphukan's life inspires us to rise above dynasty and think about the country. He had said that no relationship is bigger than the country," PM Modi said.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi india national news news new delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK