India rejects NYT report on tech transfer to Moscow

The report has “tried to frame issues and distort facts to suit a political narrative”, the sources said, adding the media outlet “overlooked” basic due diligence

Rosoboronexport is blacklisted by UK and US. Pic/X@KoneserUnii

A report in The New York Times (NYT) linking a company that is part of a British aerospace major to a state-run Indian defence firm claiming that the latter has ties with a Russian arms agency is “factually incorrect” and “misleading”, official sources said on Monday.

The NYT report, citing “documents”, claimed that one of the biggest corporate donors to the populist Reform UK party has sold almost $2 million worth of transmitters, cockpit equipment, antennas and other sensitive technology to a major supplier of Moscow’s blacklisted state weapons agency Rosoboronexport.

The report has “tried to frame issues and distort facts to suit a political narrative”, the sources said, adding the media outlet “overlooked” basic due diligence. “The Indian entity mentioned in the report has scrupulously followed all its international obligations on strategic trade controls and end-user commitments,” said a source.

