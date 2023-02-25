India reports 180 new Covid-19 cases, active tally rises to 2,090

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799)

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

According to news agency PTI, the death toll stands at 5,30,764. The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the Union Health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, a report by Stanford University states that India was able to save more than 3.4 million lives by undertaking a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign at an unprecedented scale.

The Covid vaccination campaign also yielded a positive economic impact by preventing a loss of USD 18.3 billion, the working paper by Stanford University and Institute for Competitiveness titled 'Healing the Economy: Estimating the Economic Impact on India's vaccination and related issues' released by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said.

Mandaviya said much before Covid-19 was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020, processes and structures to focus dedicatedly on various facets of the pandemic management were put in place.

"India under the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji adopted a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach in a proactive, preemptive and graded manner, thus adopting a holistic response strategy for effective management of COVID-19," the minister said.

