The two-day meeting was held on June 26-27, with the Indian Army and Russia's Land Forces participating in it

Pic/X

Listen to this article India, Russia hold Sub-Working Group meeting to bolster defence cooperation x 00:00

The third India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) Sub-Working Group meeting was held in the national capital to further enhance defence cooperation and joint exercises between the two nations.

The two-day meeting was held on June 26-27, with the Indian Army and Russia's Land Forces participating in it. The meeting focused on defence cooperation, military training, military education and joint exercises between the two Armies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"3rd #India #Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) Sub Working Group (Land) Meeting between #IndianArmy & #LandForces, Russian Federation was held at #NewDelhi from 26-27 Jun 2024. The Talks focused on defence cooperation, military training, military education & joint exercises between the two Armies," the Indian Army posted on X.

#DefenceCooperation



3rd #India🇮🇳 #Russia🇷🇺 Inter Governmental Commission (IRIGC) Sub Working Group (Land) Meeting between #IndianArmy & #LandForces, Russian Federation was held at #NewDelhi from 26-27 Jun 2024. The Talks focused on defence cooperation, military training,… pic.twitter.com/ZrlFnpyRNg — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 27, 2024

Meanwhile, India and Russia are making arrangements for an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, Reuters reported, citing, Russian state news agency RIA. According to RIA, a diplomatic source indicated that PM Modi's visit may take place in July.

The Kremlin had previously announced in March that Modi had an outstanding invitation to visit Russia, confirming that a meeting between PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to take place, Reuters reported.

If the visit takes place, it will be PM Modi's maiden trip to Russia since 2019, and also the first since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. President Putin last visited New Delhi in 2021 for the annual India-Russia Summit, which hasn't been held in the past two years.

PM Modi last met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022, when he called him to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

In spite of growing strategic and security ties with the US and other key Western players, India has refrained from publicly criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India even ramped up the purchase of Russian crude despite initial pressure from the US, saying such a move is required to control domestic oil prices.

However, India has time and again advocated for a cessation of hostilities in the Ukraine conflict and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever