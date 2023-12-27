India-Russia ties remain strong due to geopolitics: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia to hold meetings with Russia’s leadership, will discuss with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov various bilateral and global issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Geopolitics and strategic convergence will keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said ahead of his talks with his Russian counterpart and other top leaders here. Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia to hold meetings with Russia’s leadership, will discuss with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov various bilateral and global issues.

“Arrived in Moscow. Look forward to my engagements,” Jaishankar said in a post on X along with a picture. “Geopolitics and strategic convergence will always keep India-Russia ties on a positive trajectory,” he said on Monday as he interacted with strategic experts.

An open and forward-looking interaction with leading representatives of the Russian strategic community. Spoke about the importance of rebalancing and the emergence of multipolarity, Jaishankar posted on X. Exchanged views on how India-Russia ties will develop in that framework. Also discussed connectivity, multilateralism, big power competition and regional conflicts, he said.

