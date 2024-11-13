The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Starlink owner Elon Musk

Listen to this article India says Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence x 00:00

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get licence for services in India, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process.

“They (Starlink) have to comply with all the rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from a security perspective as well. They are in the process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence,” Scindia told reporters. At present, the government has issued a licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture Jio Satellite Communications.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever