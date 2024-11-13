Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > India says Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence

India says Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process. 

India says Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Starlink owner Elon Musk

Listen to this article
India says Starlink has to comply with all rules for licence
x
00:00

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get licence for services in India, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. 


The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in process of completing all the requirements and they will get licence once they complete the process. 


“They (Starlink) have to comply with all the rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from a security perspective as well. They are in the process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence,” Scindia told reporters. At present, the government has issued a licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture Jio Satellite Communications.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi Elon Musk national news new delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK