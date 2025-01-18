During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy

Singapore Prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam with PM Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article India, Singapore to set up renewable energy corridor x 00:00

India and Singapore are looking at establishing a “corridor for renewable energy” besides forging close ties in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said as he arrived in India on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his maiden visit to India, Shanmugaratnam also said that a “data corridor” between the GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore is being explored too for the financial institutions of the two sides to exchange data on a safe and trusted basis. The Singaporean leader, on a five-day visit to India, held separate talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a broad focus on further expansion of the bilateral ties in a range of areas.

Singapore and India are now on a “new trajectory” of cooperation after the relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit to Singapore in September last year, Shanmugaratnam told reporters.

MoU in Odisha

Shanmugaratnam arrived in Odisha on Friday on a two-day visit, during which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the island country and the coastal state. During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials welcomed President Shanmugaratnam and his delegation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The President, who is accompanying a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, went to a reputed hotel where he is scheduled to hold discussions with Majhi and other officials later in the day to boost trade, business and tourism in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever