Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > India Singapore to set up renewable energy corridor

India, Singapore to set up renewable energy corridor

Updated on: 18 January,2025 05:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy

India, Singapore to set up renewable energy corridor

Singapore Prez Tharman Shanmugaratnam with PM Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India, Singapore to set up renewable energy corridor
x
00:00

India and Singapore are looking at establishing a “corridor for renewable energy” besides forging close ties in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing and semiconductors, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said as he arrived in India on Thursday.


In his maiden visit to India, Shanmugaratnam also said that a “data corridor” between the GIFT City in Gujarat and Singapore is being explored too for the financial institutions of the two sides to exchange data on a safe and trusted basis. The Singaporean leader, on a five-day visit to India, held separate talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a broad focus on further expansion of the bilateral ties in a range of areas.


Singapore and India are now on a “new trajectory” of cooperation after the relations were upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit to Singapore in September last year, Shanmugaratnam told reporters.


MoU in Odisha

Shanmugaratnam arrived in Odisha on Friday on a two-day visit, during which several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between the island country and the coastal state. During his visit, at least eight MoUs will be signed between Singapore and Odisha, focusing on key areas such as skill development, industrial infrastructure, and sustainable energy.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials welcomed President Shanmugaratnam and his delegation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The President, who is accompanying a high-level delegation, including ministers, MPs, and officials, went to a reputed hotel where he is scheduled to hold discussions with Majhi and other officials later in the day to boost trade, business and tourism in the state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india singapore national news new delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK