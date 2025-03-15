Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > News > India News > Article > India slams Pakistan for unjustified reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

India slams Pakistan for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

Updated on: 15 March,2025 02:43 PM IST  |  United Nations
PTI |

Top

Harish said frequent references by Pakistan will "neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism".

India slams Pakistan for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

Representation pic

Listen to this article
India slams Pakistan for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA
x
00:00

India has slammed Pakistan for its "unjustified" reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly, with New Delhi asserting that such remarks will neither validate the country's claim nor justify its practice of cross-border terrorism.


"As is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today has made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, said in remarks on Friday in the General Assembly at the informal meeting of the plenary to commemorate the International Day to combat Islamophobia.


Harish said frequent references by Pakistan will "neither validate their claim nor justify their practice of cross-border terrorism". "The fanatical mindset of this nation is well known, as also its record of bigotry. Such efforts will not change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India," he said.


Harish's strong retort came after Pakistan's former foreign secretary, Tehmina Janjua, made references to Jammu and Kashmir in her remarks at the informal meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india pakistan jammu and kashmir world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK