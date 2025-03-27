Breaking News
India slams US religious freedom report as ‘biased’

Updated on: 27 March,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

New Delhi described the report as "biased and politically motivated" and said the efforts to "undermine" India's standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. File pic

India slams US religious freedom report as 'biased'
India on Wednesday trashed a report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and said its “persistent” attempts to cast aspersions on the country’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a “deliberate” agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom.


New Delhi described the report as “biased and politically motivated” and said the efforts to “undermine” India’s standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed.


In its 2025 annual report, the USCIRF alleged that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate as attacks and discrimination against religious minorities continued to rise.


The USCIRF recommended to the US government to impose “targeted sanctions on individuals and entities, such as Vikash Yadav and RAW, for their culpability in severe violations of religious freedom”. 

“The USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom,” EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

2025
Year USCIRF released annual report

