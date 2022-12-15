India successfully carries out night trials of over 5,000 km range Agni-5 ballistic missile

Sources said the missile has been made lighter by adding lighter composite material which will enable the missile to go longer ranges

India successfully carried out the night trials of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile, which can hit targets beyond 5,000 km on Thursday.

"The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile, if required," sources said.

Sources said the missile has been made lighter by adding lighter composite material which will enable the missile to go longer ranges.

India had launched the last Agni-5test in October 2021.

The launch was carried out at approximately 5: 30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, according to the Defence Ministry.

The ministry further stated that the successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have 'credible minimum deterrence' that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use'.

