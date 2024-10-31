Breaking News
India to assume multi-agency network presidency in 2026

Updated on: 31 October,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“This new role will enable India to contribute to ARIN-AP’s decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering its mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery at a global scale,” it said in a statement.

ARIN-AP is dedicated to tackling crime in Asia-Pacific region.PIC/X

India will assume the presidency of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network-Asia Pacific (ARIN-AP), a multi-agency network dedicated to tackling and recovery of the proceeds of crime and a member of the global Camden Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network (CARIN) Network, in 2026 as it has been included in its steering committee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Wednesday.


“This new role will enable India to contribute to ARIN-AP’s decision-making and administrative responsibilities, furthering its mission to combat economic crimes and support asset recovery at a global scale,” it said in a statement.


The ED added that India will assume the presidency of the network and host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2026, in a “significant recognition” of the country’s contributions to ARIN-AP. ARIN-AP was established to facilitate cross-border collaboration on asset tracing, freezing, and confiscation and it includes 28 member jurisdictions and nine observers. 


