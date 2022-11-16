×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak: 20,000 children aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated in Mumbai
Former US President Donald Trump files papers for 2024 presidential run
Mehrauli murder case: ‘Poonawala always kept to himself, never mingled’
Two missiles fall on territory of NATO member Poland, killing two: Reports
Submit documents on dispute by November 23: EC to Sena factions
Delhi HC reserves order on bail plea by Chitra Ramkrishna in ED case
Home > News > India News > Article > India using technology as weapon against poverty says PM Modi

India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

Updated on: 16 November,2022 11:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

In his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit, he also said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors

India using technology as weapon against poverty, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic


India is using technology as a weapon in the war against poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.


In his virtual inaugural address to Bengaluru Tech Summit, he also said India is no more a place known for red tape, it is known for red carpet for investors.



The PM noted that the number of unicorn startups has doubled since 2021.


Also Read: There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

"India has many excellent factors coming together", he told the 25th edition of Asia's largest technology event being held at the iconic Bengaluru palace.

"Your investment and our innovation can do wonders. Your trust and our tech talent can make things happen," PM Modi said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
narendra modi national news india bengaluru news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK