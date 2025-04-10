India withdraws transshipment rights from Bangladesh

“Logistical delays and higher costs were hindering our own exports and creating backlogs,” he said.

India has withdrawn the transshipment facility it extended to Bangladesh for exporting various items to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries except Nepal and Bhutan. The move came days after head of Dhaka’s interim government Muhammad Yunus made a controversial statement in China saying India’s northeastern states, which share a nearly 1600-km border with Bangladesh, are landlocked and have no way to reach the ocean except through his country.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. “The transshipment facility extended to Bangladesh had over a period of time resulted in significant congestion at our airports and ports,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Logistical delays and higher costs were hindering our own exports and creating backlogs,” he said.

Bangladesh has been using several Indian ports and airports for sending its exports to Middle East, Europe and many other countries. “To clarify, these measures do not impact Bangladesh exports to Nepal or Bhutan transiting through Indian territory,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

