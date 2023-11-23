India would have won World Cup if final happened in Kolkata or Mumbai: Mamata Banerjee

Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee alleged that attempts were being to "saffronise" the country's cricket team

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

India would have won the cricket World Cup if the final match was played in Kolkata or Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee alleged that attempts were being to "saffronise" the country's cricket team, reported PTI.

"They are trying to paint the entire country saffron. We are proud of our Indian players, and I believe that we would have won the World Cup if the finals had taken place in Kolkata or Wankhede (in Mumbai)," she said, reported PTI.

"They even tried to saffronise the team by introducing saffron practice jerseys. The players resisted, and as a result, they did not have to wear those jerseys during the matches," she added, reported PTI.

Continuing her attack on the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said that wherever sinners go, they take along their sins, reported PTI.

"The Indian team played so well that they won all the matches in the World Cup, except the one attended by the sinners," she said, without naming anyone, reported PTI.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a poll speech in Rajasthan, had used the 'panauti' barb against PM Narendra Modi as he had attended the World Cup final which India lost to Australia after 10 consecutive wins in the tournament, reported PTI.

The BJP has demanded action by the Election Commission against Gandhi for his comment, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the central agencies that are at present targeting opposition leaders will be after the BJP following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday, asserting that the government at the Centre will last for three more months, reported PTI.

Addressing TMC workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, she said that after the arrest of her party's leaders in different cases, the expulsion of MP Mahua Moitra was being planned but it would eventually help her before the elections, reported PTI.

"Central agencies targetting opposition leaders at present will go after the BJP following the 2024 elections," she told party workers, reported PTI.

"This government at the Centre is there for three more months," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP-led government wants to do away with reservations and maintained that she will oppose it, reported PTI.

"BJP is also against the reservation for minorities, but we will bring them under the system through OBC quota," she added, reported PTI.

Banerjee also alleged that attempts of "saffronising" the country were underway in full swing -- from metro railway stations to the cricket team, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)