Indian army organises cleanliness awareness drive in Ladakh's Nubra valley

Indian army organized a cleanliness awareness drive in the pristine Nubra valley of Ladakh region in coordination with the Civil Administration in the first half of May 2023 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The drive was primarily aimed at spreading awareness amongst the community members and tourists regarding the adverse effects of improperly disposed garbage and litter in this scenic and naturally blessed region of Ladakh, Srinagar based Army spokesperson said.

“The awareness drive witnessed wide representation and active participation of the community members including school children, government representatives and the Indian Army troops.”

Various activities such as an awareness rally by children, motivational talks by government functionaries, interaction with tourists on importance of swachhta alongwith a cleanliness drive were organised as part of the event.