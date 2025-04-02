Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire at the Indian side across LoC

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the KG Sector, Poonch, on Tuesday

Indian Army troops retaliated strongly after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

According to a statement issued by PRO Defence Jammu, "On April 1, 2025, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling across the Line of Control (LOC). This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Indian Army troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control."

The Indian Army has reiterated the significance of upholding the principles outlined in the 2021 DGsMO understanding to ensure peace along the LOC, as stated by PRO Defence Jammu.

The troops of the Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army, retaliated strongly.

Earlier, the security forces intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

Multiple surveillance and ambushes were set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter.

Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region.

