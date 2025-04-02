Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire at the Indian side across LoC

Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire at the Indian side across LoC

Updated on: 02 April,2025 01:46 PM IST  |  Poonch
ANI |

Top

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the KG Sector, Poonch, on Tuesday

Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire at the Indian side across LoC

File Pic

Listen to this article
Indian Army retaliates after Pakistan violates ceasefire at the Indian side across LoC
x
00:00

Indian Army troops retaliated strongly after the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.


According to a statement issued by PRO Defence Jammu, "On April 1, 2025, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati Sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling across the Line of Control (LOC). This was followed by unprovoked firing and a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. Indian Army troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control."


The Indian Army has reiterated the significance of upholding the principles outlined in the 2021 DGsMO understanding to ensure peace along the LOC, as stated by PRO Defence Jammu.


The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian positions across the Line of Control (LoC) in the KG Sector, Poonch, on Tuesday.

The troops of the Nangi Tekri Battalion, under the aegis of the Krishna Ghati Brigade of the Indian Army, retaliated strongly.

Earlier, the security forces intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua.

Multiple surveillance and ambushes were set up in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua based on intelligence inputs in a joint operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The operation intensified after suspicious movement was detected on the night of March 31, leading to a fresh encounter.

Following the engagement, security personnel swiftly initiated a search-and-destroy operation early on April 1. The operation remains in progress, with forces maintaining a heightened alert in the region. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

line of control India news pakistan indian army pakistan army

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK