Home > News > India News > Article > Indian Army retaliates to Pakistan firing along LoC

Updated on: 03 April,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies

Top

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, the sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides

Security personnel keep vigil after firing incident. Pic/PTI

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing after a mine exploded along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.


He said the Indian army responded “effectively” to the ceasefire violation and continues to dominate the LoC where the situation is under control. Official sources said the violation took place at 1.10 pm on Tuesday.


While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, the sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides. “On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati sector while the Pakistan Army was patrolling along the LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation,” Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said.


“Own troops responded effectively. The Indian Army continues to dominate the LoC. The situation is under control,” he said. The ceasefire violations along the borders of J&K have been rare since the two nations renewed an agreement on February 25, 2021. However, several ceasefire incidents were reported in Poonch-Rajouri this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pakistan line of control jammu and kashmir indian army India news india

