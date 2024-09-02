The soldier was grievously injured during a suspected terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan Military Station which began around 10:50 am when gunmen fired several bullets at a sentry post.

Representative image

Listen to this article Soldier critically injured in suspected terror attack on Jammu army camp x 00:00

On Monday, a soldier was gravely injured during a suspected terrorist attack on the Sunjuwan Military Station on the outskirts of Jammu. The attack began about 10:50 am when gunmen shot several bullets at a sentry post, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a defence spokesperson, the injured soldier is in serious condition, and a large search operation has been begun to locate and neutralise the attackers. However, no further information about the attackers has been released at this time, reported PTI.

According to the report, the incident sparked panic in the neighbourhood, causing the local police's Special Operations Group (SOG) to assist the army in its search operations. Despite the continuous operation, the alleged terrorists have yet to be contacted.

The Sunjuwan Military Station saw a similar attack in February 2018, when terrorists attacked the camp, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers, a civilian, and three terrorists.

Indian Army neutralises terrorists trying to cross LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, an ANI report stated that on August 29, the Indian Army had eliminated three terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of the union territory.

The news agency quoted an official release which stated, "Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sectors."

On August 28 evening, suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced which lasted until early August 29 morning, reported ANI.

Security forces recover arms in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

In a related event, security personnel discovered a cache of rifles and ammunition in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu & Kashmir's Samba district earlier Monday.

Officials said that the weapons were dropped by a drone, and a search operation was begun in response to intelligence reports about the occurrence. Three pistols and other ammunition were recovered. The Border Security Force (BSF) and police have been placed on high alert, with search activities stepped up in the area, stated another PTI report.