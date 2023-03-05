Breaking News
Indian Covid-19 vaccines saved lives in world, says Bill Gates

Updated on: 05 March,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
On India’s G20 presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and help other countries adopt them

Gates with PM Modi. Pic/BIll GATES


Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed at length the “innovative work” in health, climate change, and other crucial areas. He stated the same in his Gates Notes, the official blog of the Microsoft co-founder.


On India’s G20 presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and help other countries adopt them. Invoking the pandemic, Gates said he has been in touch with PM Modi for developing Covid-19 vaccines and “investing in India’s health systems”. 



“India has an amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world,” Gates posted in his blog.

