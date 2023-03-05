Indian Covid-19 vaccines saved lives in world, says Bill Gates

On India’s G20 presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and help other countries adopt them

Gates with PM Modi. Pic/BIll GATES

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed at length the “innovative work” in health, climate change, and other crucial areas. He stated the same in his Gates Notes, the official blog of the Microsoft co-founder.

On India’s G20 presidency, Gates said it was an opportunity to highlight how innovations developed in India can benefit the world, and help other countries adopt them. Invoking the pandemic, Gates said he has been in touch with PM Modi for developing Covid-19 vaccines and “investing in India’s health systems”.

Also Read: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates praises India's 'progress' in different fields

“India has an amazing ability to manufacture lots of safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of them supported by the Gates Foundation. Vaccines produced in India have saved millions of lives during the pandemic and prevented other diseases around the world,” Gates posted in his blog.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever